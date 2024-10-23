Mark Cuban shocks Pokimane, Valkyrae & more revealing how he helped create Twitch

During a stream with Austinshow, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Hank Green, billionaire Mark Cuban revealed how he helped Justin Kan eventually create Twitch.

Justin Kan created JustinTV back in 2007, which offered a 24/7 live stream of his life via a webcam attached to his head.

About eight months later, the website expanded to give others the ability to stream on the site and grew to more than 30M unique monthly users. In 2014, JustinTV was closed down after creating its successor – Twitch.

Article continues after ad

During a stream with Twitch stars Austinshow, Pokimane, Sykkuno, and YouTube creators Hank Green and Valkyrae, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban revealed that he helped influence the creation of JustinTV and Twitch.

“I started a company before JustinTV called audio net, which turned into broadcast dot com, which was the first streaming company ever,” he said. “Then this dude named Justin came to me and was asking me about streaming. [That conversation] turned into JustinTV, which turned into Twitch,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All of the influencers on the stream were shocked to hear the lore. Austinshow said: “Oh wow, so you’ve known about [streaming] for quite some time.”

“Oh yeah, I go way way way back… before you guys were born,” Cuban replied.

That isn’t the only topic Cuban talked about during his stream with the influencers. Pokimane asked him about a $200,000 offer to play games with her during CDawgVA’s annual charity auction, as it was done by someone using the name Mark Cuban.

Article continues after ad

“That was not me,” he said to the Twitch star. “I would have paid any amount of money. You know it wasn’t me because [the bid] wasn’t high enough.”

With an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion, Cuban claiming he’d pay any amount of money isn’t exactly out of the realm of possibility. Some of his investments over the years include the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and the entire town of Mustang, Texas.

Article continues after ad