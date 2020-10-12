Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand announce new 'OTK' streaming org - Dexerto

Asmongold, Mizkif, and Esfand have joined forces to start a new organization aimed at bringing like-minded content creators together, which they have dubbed ‘OTK’ – or, more formally, ‘One True King.’

The trio are all well-known Twitch personalities in their own right, and are some of the biggest names in World of Warcraft on the site, as well. Joining them as co-founders are fellow streamer Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

All five of them have worked extensively together during their online careers, which served as both the foundation for their friendship and the new OTK org.

“We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general,” Asmon said in the announcement video below. “We talked about it, we talked about it, we talked about it, that’s all we did.”

WoW will certainly be heavily featured, but the founders made it clear it won’t be the main focus, and that they’re open to all kinds of streamers and content creators getting on board.

OTK has even already recruited a full esports team in an unspecified game, which will be announced on Mizkif’s Twitch channel during a late-night Oct 11 stream.

As we mentioned though, OTK won’t be simply an esports org by itself. At several times, Asmon and other founding members referred to it as a “network” of streamers and content creators who all want to collaborate together, which makes sense, since its full name is actually the “OTK Network.”

Yup, it's true! We're starting an Org with @Asmongold @REALMizkif @RichWCampbell and @TipsOutBaby !! We have a lot of stuff planned today, I'll be streaming late tonight after Mizkif's stream! Welcome to OTK! @OTKnetwork pic.twitter.com/HaX4IHCEuJ — Esfand (@EsfandTV) October 11, 2020

More recruits and signings are sure to be announced by OTK and the founders themselves in the weeks to come, so it’s probably wise to keep an eye on their socials and Twitch streams to keep up to date on the latest news.

As for what esport the org could be dipping its toes in to start with, WoW is the obvious choice, but there are plenty of potential games and even more teams that would be happy for a shot with OTK. For now, all fans can do is watch and wait while this newest entertainment powerhouse lifts off.