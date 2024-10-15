OTK co-founder speaks out against Asmongold’s ‘dehumanizing’ comments

One True King (OTK) co-founder and Chief Operating Officer ‘Tips Out’ has spoken up against fellow co-founder Asmongold’s ‘dehumanizing’ comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In the midst of an October 14 Twitch stream, Asmongold went on a tirade about the ongoing crisis. Giving his view, he claimed to have no sympathy for those killed in the region as they are “inferior” and “directly antithetical to everything Western values stand for.”

“I don’t feel sorry for them, I don’t care. I don’t support them,” Asmongold said in a rant that’s since gone viral across social media.

Thousands fired back at his comments, including many of the most prominent streamers on the platform, labeling it as racist and demanding action from Twitch. Asmongold has since had one of his accounts banned, though reportedly just for a brief two-week period.

In light of the explosive argument, many have been pushing for Asmon’s streamer organization OTK to take action as well. While nothing has happened yet, fellow co-founder Tips Out has issued his own statement in the fallout, describing the commentary as ‘dehumanizing’ while explaining how damaging the perspective can be.

OTK This isn’t the first time an OTK co-founder has been called into question, as Rich Campbell resigned in 2022 amid sexual assault allegations.

OTK was established in 2020 by a group of content creators, including Asmongold and Tips Out. The latter now servers as the brand’s COO, responsible for helping the organization flourish with business partners and sponsorship deals.

Chiming in on the drama, he issues a lengthy statement on his personal thoughts. Sharing the story of his family, he revealed his father was a Syrian refugee fortunate enough to flee to America during troubled times.

Reflecting on his upbringing in the United States, he explained how September 11 was a “monumental shift” in “thought and discourse,” how it changed attitude and behavior towards many races and creeds, including his own.

“The reason behind such a substantial attitude shift cannot be attributed to a single moment or event. Rather, it was the accumulation of decades and decades of subtle media propaganda designed to produce an “other”, so that the powerful can continue to prey on the angry and divided powerless.”



Tips Out relayed all this in mirroring it to Asmongold’s recent comments. “The language he used, whether intended or not, reeked of the same dehumanization that plagued ancestors, grandparents, and in some cases, families today.”

He called it the very same manner of speech that has been used for generations to “justify wanton violence, genocide, and the destruction of our universal brotherhood.”

While for now, there have been no consequences for Asmon under the OTK banners, Tips Out has assured he’s dedicating his efforts to “ensure our staff and teams are alright and that OTK continues to grow into the place I know it can be.”

Dexerto has reached out to OTK for further comment on Asmon’s future with the company.