How to watch Charli & Dixie D’Amelio on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - Dexerto

TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio is set to appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon almost exactly a year after she made her talk show debut, and this time she’ll be with her sister Dixie.

It’s no secret that the D’Amelios have become the royal family of TikTok since Charli D’Amelio’s rapid rise to becoming the most followed star on the app. More recently, she overtook PewDiePie as the most followed creator on a single platform with more than 109 million followers.

Naturally, Charli’s entire family also found social media fame as Charli has grown more and more popular. Her older sister Dixie joined the Hype House alongside Charli before they both quit when they quickly outgrew the collective. Dixie also launched a music career.

Now, the sisters have their own podcast, several huge brand partnerships, and the D’Amelio family has a reality show in the works.

It’s no surprise that the mainstream television talk show host has invited Charli back to the show one year after her very first time. This time last year, Charli was fast approaching 50 million followers on the platform and she has now more than doubled that.

The famous sisters will have plenty to catch Jimmy up on after a whirlwind year and numerous money-making enterprises that have now expanded far beyond TikTok itself.

How to watch Charli & Dixie’s interview

Fans can watch Charli and Dixie D’Amelio star on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from 11:35PM ET (8.35PM PT) on NBC on Wednesday, March 10.

If you don’t have access to NBC, you can also view a live stream on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW. New episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Or if you are based overseas, you can catch the most important highlights from the episode on Jimmy Fallon’s official YouTube Channel.

The sisters will appear alongside the Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and stand-up comedian Mike Vecchione. As there is usually a musical act lined up, it looks as though there is a strong chance Dixie D’Amelio may perform one of her recent singles.