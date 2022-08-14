TikTok profile picture not showing: How to fix blank PFP error

Some TikTok users have reported that their profile picture on the app is showing up as blank, or that they’re unable to update it. Here are some methods that might help fix this issue.

TikTok is becoming more and more popular by the day, with new users constantly joining the app to participate in the latest viral trends and view the huge amount of content that’s available on the platform.

When setting up their account, one thing people love to do is to customize everything from their profile picture and display name to their bio and pinned videos.

However, in August, some users reported that they were unable to update their profile pictures, or that it was simply showing up as a blank image.

Unsplash: Aaron Weiss New users are joining TikTok by the day.

How to fix profile picture glitch on TikTok

While the glitch doesn’t appear to be affecting everybody, it can be frustrating if you are one of those who are experiencing it.

TikTok doesn’t appear to have issued advice on how to definitively resolve the problem so far, however, there are a few things you can do that may help dislodge the problem.

Restart the app or delete and reinstall it — This is a classic fix to just about any technical issue, but sometimes it can be the thing that helps to resolve a glitch. If restarting the app doesn’t work, try deleting it and downloading again before you check whether you can now update your profile picture.

Make sure your app is up to date — Check your relevant app store to see whether you are currently on the latest version of TikTok, as certain bugs may have been fixed in recent updates.

Try using a different image — Test different images as your profile picture to determine whether the problem is due to a particular image file you’re using.

Wait a few hours before trying again — Unfortunately, if the issue lies with TikTok rather than your device, you may simply just have to wait for the problem to be fixed.

If the problem persists, you can contact TikTok support to see whether they can help resolve the issue.