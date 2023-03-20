How to schedule posts on TikTok

Creating a TikTok schedule makes it easier to keep your followers engaged with regular content. Here’s how you can schedule posts on TikTok.

TikTok remains one of the most popular social media apps in the world, with millions of people spending hours browsing the endless amount of content on the platform, and uploading videos of their own.

However, to maintain high followers and engagement with audiences on TikTok, it’s very important for creators to post content to the app regularly. You can also find the best times to post on TikTok here.

If you want to keep your content consistent, but simply don’t have time to drop videos every day, you might want to create a TikTok schedule.

How to schedule TikTok posts

The app has a feature called ‘Video Scheduler,’ which allows Creators and Business Accounts to schedule a post up to 10 days in advance.

To schedule content, do as follows:

Open TikTok on a web browser. The scheduler is only available on desktop. Click on the plus button at the top right corner of your feed. Edit and upload your video. Click the toggle next to ‘Schedule Video’ so it turns green. Select a date and time to schedule your post. The time zone will default to your computer setting. Click ‘Schedule’ to schedule your post.

You will get a push notification when your post goes live, as long as you’ve enabled notifications. All your scheduled posts can be found alongside drafts in the ‘Profile’ view.

