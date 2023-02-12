How to remove someone from a Snapchat group

Some Snapchat users may find themselves wanting to remove certain people from group chats on the app, but is there any way to do this? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is one of the most popular places for users to chat with friends online, using the platform to send pictures and videos, as well as post stories that expire after 24 hours.

While you can talk with users one-on-one via the app, you can also create groups that allow you to communicate with multiple people at once and send them various forms of media.

You may reach a point where you decide you want to remove a particular user from the group, or perhaps you added them by mistake. However, is there any way to remove someone from a Snapchat group? Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Unplash: Souvik Banerjee You can chat with multiple people at once in Snapchat groups.

Can you remove someone from a Snapchat group?

Unfortunately, there is no way to remove someone directly from an existing Snapchat group. If you want a certain user not to be in your group chat, you will have to try a couple of indirect methods to achieve the result you want.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One option is to create an entirely new group chat without including the person you want to remove. You can do this by clicking the three dots on the chat screen, tapping ‘New chat,’ then ‘New group,’ and adding the people you want to include.

Alternatively, there is a potentially more difficult option. You could ask the person to leave the group. It will be up to the users whether or not they agree, and it may not always be a viable option depending on the circumstance.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat