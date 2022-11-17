Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

If you are a Snapchat user, you have probably received a number of notifications from Team Snapchat, but if you no longer want to see them, is there any way to block Team Snapchat?

Snapchat still has millions of daily active users, who use the app to send their friends and contacts messages, as well as post to their stories.

The company is able to send messages to users, and if you are a frequent user of the app, you have probably received a number of notifications over the years from ‘Team Snapchat.’

These notifications can be anything from an animation to celebrate a certain holiday, to a message about a new feature that has been made available on the app.

Article continues after ad

Many users have reported frustration at receiving these notifications from Team Snapchat — but is there any way to block them?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unsplash: May Gauthier Snapchat is a popular place to chat with friends and share content.

Can you block Team Snapchat?

You are able to block Team Snapchat on the app, however, it’s worth noting that some users have reported that the notifications haven’t stopped despite blocking them, or that they are unable to block them at all.

Blocking Team Snapchat works the same as blocking any other account. Just do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the chats screen on the left-hand side. Scroll to find Team Snapchat, then press and hold on the chat. Tap ‘Manage friendship.’ Tap ‘Block,’ and then ‘Block’ again to confirm.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat