If you want to see less of someone on Snapchat, but don’t want to fully block them, here’s everything to know about how to mute another user on the app.
A number of different social media platforms have a range of block options, including a mute button, which allows you to avoid seeing posts or notifications for a certain user, without fully blocking them.
Snapchat also has a couple of options when it comes to muting people on the platform, which you may want to do if there’s a particular user you want to avoid, or if the app is getting too cluttered.
If there’s a user you want to mute on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.
How to mute someone on Snapchat
If you want to mute someone on Snapchat, there are a couple of ways you are able to do this. To mute someone’s story, do as follows:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Open Snapchat.
- Swipe to the chats screen on the left.
- Tap and hold on the name of the user you want to mute.
- Go to ‘Story Settings.’
- Tap on the slider next to ‘Mute Story.’
If you want to mute notifications from a particular user, do as follows:
- Open Snapchat.
- Swipe to the chats screen on the left.
- Tap and hold on the name of the user you want to mute notifications for.
- Click on ‘Chat Settings.’
- Turn the slider for ‘Message Notifications’ off.
These settings can be changed at any time, and may help if you want to see less of a particular user, but don’t want to block them.
If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:
How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat