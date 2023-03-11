If you want to see less of someone on Snapchat, but don’t want to fully block them, here’s everything to know about how to mute another user on the app.

A number of different social media platforms have a range of block options, including a mute button, which allows you to avoid seeing posts or notifications for a certain user, without fully blocking them.

Snapchat also has a couple of options when it comes to muting people on the platform, which you may want to do if there’s a particular user you want to avoid, or if the app is getting too cluttered.

If there’s a user you want to mute on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.

Unplash: Souvik Banerjee Snapchat is hugely popular among millions of users.

How to mute someone on Snapchat

If you want to mute someone on Snapchat, there are a couple of ways you are able to do this. To mute someone’s story, do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the chats screen on the left. Tap and hold on the name of the user you want to mute. Go to ‘Story Settings.’ Tap on the slider next to ‘Mute Story.’

If you want to mute notifications from a particular user, do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Swipe to the chats screen on the left. Tap and hold on the name of the user you want to mute notifications for. Click on ‘Chat Settings.’ Turn the slider for ‘Message Notifications’ off.

These settings can be changed at any time, and may help if you want to see less of a particular user, but don’t want to block them.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

