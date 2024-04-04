What are battles on TikTok? Livestream trend explained

Live battles are a common occurrence in the livestream section on TikTok, with users going up against each other to win the battles. But what exactly are they, and how do you win a battle?

A common feature with the livestreams on TIkTok is the possibility for users to send TikTok gifts to the streamers, which later can be changed into money. This inspired the 2023 NPC trend, which took the platform by storm and earned some users up to $7,000 per day.

Since the platform introduced live battles in livestreams, gifts are now used to help creators win the live battles. But what exactly are battles on TikTok?

What are battles on TikTok?

TikTok LIVE Battles are one of the newer ways that streamers can entertain you. In these battles, streamers compete with one another and solicit donations from those watching.

The battles consist of users taking advantage of the LIVE Match mode, which puts two users against one another and declares a winner based on which user can draw the most TikTok gifts in five minutes.

However, most of the money earned from the battles doesn’t go to the streamers. TikTok takes as much as 70 percent of the money being donated to a particular streamer, while the streamer themself receives the remaining 30% of the total amount donated to them.

However, this hasn’t stopped creators or fans from taking part in the battles, as they’re a daily occurrence on the app, with some users earning thousands of dollars from them.

In July 2023, one battle went so far that one of the creators made over $900,000 in gifts as viewers kept sending him griffins and universe gifts, worth $300-400 each. However, it was later calculated that he only received around $300,000 after TikTok took their cut of the earnings.