How to go live on Instagram, stream with guests & join other lives

Throughout Instagram are various creators live streaming videos to their fans. Here’s everything we know about how to live stream on your own Instagram account.

Instagram launched its own in-app live-streaming feature in 2016. Since then, the Meta-owned image-sharing app has built up the functionality with other features like questions and the ability to co-stream with your friends.

Much like how users go live on other apps like Twitch and TikTok, Instagram’s live video streaming provides a fun way to interact with your community in real-time.

Here’s how to go live on Instagram, including how to go live with a friend or request to join another user’s live stream.

How to go live on Instagram

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the “+” sign in the top right corner of the home page. Alternatively, you can access the same screen by swiping left. This will open the New Post page. In the menu bar at the bottom, swipe right until you can select Live. After the camera screen opens, you can tap on the four lines located on the left side to add a title or tap the heart underneath it to make your video a fundraiser. Tap the circle button at the bottom to go live. Active followers will be notified, and when they tune in, their names will appear on your screen. To end a live video, tap the “X” in the top-right corner and select End Now in the pop-up.

After the app ends the video, Instagram will show you how many people viewed your stream. You’ll also have the option to either share the video or delete it entirely.

How to go live on Instagram with a guest

Repeat steps 1-5 above for going live by yourself. Once you’re live, tap the icon of a video camera at the bottom of the screen. Search for the user you wish to invite, tap on their name and they will join your live video. To end the stream, tap the “X” in the top right corner and select End Now in the pop-up.

The default invite list is based on users who are watching your live stream.

However, Instagram does offer the ability to search for users who are not watching and will send a request to them.

How to request to be in another user’s live video

Open another user’s live video and tap Request to join – then tap Send Request in the pop-up. You will receive a notification letting you know if your request has been accepted or denied.

There’s everything we know regarding how to go live on the image-sharing social media app. For more tips and tricks for Instagram, check out our other guides.