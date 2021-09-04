How to do TikTok’s viral POV text trend

TikTok has taken the POV trend to a new level with a filter that lets you type and film at the same time, and it didn’t take long for users to make a trend out of it.

If there’s one place to go for fun filters and effects, it’s definitely TikTok. Over the past couple of years, the app has been steadily increasing its selection of effects available within the app, and they’ve created just about everything you can think of.

From simple makeup effects to full green screen scenes, developers have thought of just about everything, and users love trying out new filters when they come along, which often ends up sparking new trends.

The POV trend has been hugely popular on the platform for a while now, and consists of people using an on-screen caption to describe the viewer’s point of view.

That trend has now been taken to a new level with a filter that allows people to type their own POV caption while simultaneously filming themselves.

Users didn’t hesitate to make a trend out of it, challenging themselves to close their eyes and type out the lyrics to Hot Freak’s song ‘Puppy Princess.’

How to do POV text TikTok challenge

With the filter being available natively on the app, all your need for this challenge is a phone and the app itself. Here’s how to give the trend a try:

Open TikTok Click on the ‘Discover’ tab. Type POV into the search bar and press enter. Tap on the record button next to the filter. Click on the ‘Add sound’ button and search for the song you want to use as part of the challenge. Tap the song and then the tick to add it. Press record, and then tap the ‘POV text’ section to start typing. To participate in the trend, close your eyes, and see whether you’re able to type out the lyrics to the song without looking.

You can try this challenge out with multiple different songs, or even use the filter to create your own new variation on the trend.