How to use TikTok’s viral ‘Comic Me’ filter

Another cartoon filter that lets you see what you would look like as an animated character is going viral on TikTok. Here’s how to try the Comic Me effect out for yourself.

In the past couple of years, TikTok has become a central hub for viral content on the internet. From trends, dances, challenges, and more, a huge range of things end up gaining traction on the app every single day.

Another thing that the platform is known for, is the range of filters and effects. The app hosts its own huge selection, but TikTok users can’t seem to get enough of cartoon filters: effects that aim to make the user look like an actual animated character.

In the past, a couple of other versions of the effect went viral on the app, but they had to be sourced through third-party platforms like Snapchat. Then in May, the platform added their own ‘Magic Animation’ feature which made users look like they’d come out of a Disney movie.

Now, they’ve introduced a similar filter with a different art style, and many users have been keen to see how this new one looks on them.

How to get TikTok comic filter

Fortunately, as this effect is one that is native to TikTok, finding the filter and trying it for yourself is simple.

All you’ll need is the TikTok app itself – no Snapchat required here.

Launch TikTok. Tap on the ‘Discover’ tab. In the search bar, type ‘Comic Me,’ and press ‘search.’ Click on the camera button next to the filter at the top of the results. Hold the camera up to your face, and the filter should automatically be placed on your face. Tapping the screen allows you to switch between the two available face options. Press the record button to film your video.

It seems like TikTok can’t get enough of a cartoon filter, as already thousands of users have flocked to the effect to give it a try.