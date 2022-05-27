How to get the shook filter on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral with their videos pranking family and friends with Snapchat’s popular ‘shook’ filter — here’s how to try the filter out for yourself.

A number of viral trends on TikTok in the past have been based on the huge range of filters that are available on the app. This can be anything from the versatile green screen filter to the wildly popular face zoom effect.

However, not all of the filters that end up going viral on the platform are actually from TikTok. Some of them are sourced via other platforms like Snapchat or Instagram.

Advertisement

The latest effect to take over TikTok is from Snapchat, and is named the ‘shook’ filter. It transforms people’s faces into a bizarre expression with wide eyes, and people have been going viral with their videos using it.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Some, such as Kylie Jenner, have pranked unsuspecting friends and family with the filter, whereas others have garnered hundreds of thousands of views for trying it out on TV and movie characters, leading to hilarious results.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to get Snapchat’s ‘shook’ filter on TikTok

You will be able to access the ‘shook’ filter as long as you have the Snapchat app downloaded, and you are logged into your account.

Advertisement

Read More: FDA warns viral TikTok avocado hack is extremely dangerous

From there, do as follows:

Open Snapchat. Click on the smiley face next to the record button. In the bottom right, tap ‘Explore.’ In the search bar, type ‘shook.’ Click on the filter made by Snapchat with the same name. Record your video.

To upload your clip to TikTok, simply save the video to your camera roll, and upload that clip to the app as you would with any other TikTok video.

The ‘shook’ filter joins the crying face effect as two hugely popular Snapchat filters that have gone viral on TikTok recently.