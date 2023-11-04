How to do the viral spider filter prank on TikTok

If you’re an active TikTok user, you have probably encountered the spider filter prank at some point while scrolling through your For You Page. Here’s everything to know about how to get the effect.

Over the years, TikTok has become a hub for viral trends, with various filters and effects taking center stage to create waves of entertainment. Among these, the spider filter has crawled its way to virality.

This effect creates the illusion of a large, realistic brown spider crawling across the user’s face, prompting a spectrum of responses that range from startled gasps to full-blown comedic pandemonium.

So far, more than 2.1 million videos have been uploaded using this filter. Most TikTokers have employed it to prank their friends or partners, with their reactions often involving screaming and slapping at their faces in a bid to get the non-existent tarantula off.

If you’re looking to join in on the fun and scare your friends with the infamous spider filter, here’s everything you need to know about how to get it.

How to get the spider filter on TikTok

The viral spider filter is available right from the TikTok app, so if you want to try it out for yourself, just follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Type ‘Spider filter’ in the search bar and select a video that has used the effect. Click on the orange filter box above their username. Press ‘Use this effect.’ Hold your phone so either your face or someone’s face is on camera. Now a spider will begin crawling across your screen.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

