FDA warns viral TikTok avocado hack is extremely dangerous

The latest TikTok trend is claiming to keep avocados fresh for weeks — but the FDA is warning against this viral foodie craze.

TikTok is home to a slew of trends and fads that have taken social media by storm.

From spawning a slew of must-try pasta recipes to catchy dance challenges and more, it’s clear that TikTok is the king of viral content… but not all of these trends are worth doing.

In fact, some of TikTok’s hottest fads have proven to be quite dangerous. Back in 2021, the video-sharing app removed any and all videos relating to the milk crate challenge after doctors saw an uptick in breaks and fractures due to the crate-climbing fiasco.

Now, health professionals are warning against yet another major TikTok moment — this one dealing with food preservation.

TikTok’s latest fad is all about keeping avocados fresh. Let’s face it; these fruits are notorious for going bad overnight, and it can be frustrating trying to keep your guac looking green for more than a couple days.

This TikTok fad claims to have found the solution for this pesky problem. One viral video shows that a user stored their whole avocados in a thermos full of water, and claimed to have kept them there for two weeks.

After taking the fruit out of the thermos and cutting it up, it was as green as a fresh avocado can be — but the FDA isn’t convinced that this is a sound way of storing one’s food.

FDA warns against viral TikTok avocado ‘hack’

“The FDA does not recommend this practice,” a spokesperson said of the fad in a statement to Newsweek.

“The main concern is with the possibility that any residual human pathogens (i.e. Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella spp, etc.) that may be residing on the avocado surface may potentially multiply during the storage when submerged in water.”

That’s right… storing your avos in H2O could give you salmonella, or worse. Yikes!

This is just the latest dangerous trend picking up steam on TikTok; the app is currently facing a lawsuit from a Pennsylvania mother after her child passed away due to purportedly trying the ‘blackout challenge,’ which has gained popularity on the site.