How to fix Instagram ‘couldn’t refresh feed’ error

Georgina Smith . 6 minutes ago

A common error message to encounter on Instagram is the ‘couldn’t refresh feed’ error which has frustrated many users on the platform. Here are some methods you can use that might help fix it.

Instagram is a key part of millions of people’s daily social media routine, and it continues to be one of the best places to go to connect with friends and followers, and share your content with them.

However, just like any other app, the platform is prone to the occasional glitch, which can break a commonly used feature, or even prevent people from using the platform entirely.

One of the most common errors is the ‘couldn’t refresh feed’ message, which as it says, prevents people from viewing posts in their feed, or stories.

It seems there are a number of reasons you might receive this message, from poor internet connection to the app not being up to date. Here are some ways you might be able to fix it.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Instagram continues to be one of the world’s most popular apps.

How to fix ‘couldn’t refresh feed’ error on Instagram

There’s no straightforward way to fix this issue, as it can be hard to know why exactly the message is appearing in your case. However, there are a few things you can try to see if it resolves the error.

Check your internet connection — There’s a chance your feed isn’t loading because of poor internet, so check that you’re connected to WiFi. Try checking other apps to see whether they’re having similar issues.

Log out and back in, or delete and reinstall the app — These are both pretty standard tricks to use when an app is acting up, but sometimes, for whatever reason, it can end up dislodging whatever issue there was, so it’s always worth a try.

Update your app and device — Another reason Instagram may be displaying this error message is if your device and app aren’t running the latest version. Ensure to update both so you know whether or not that is the issue.

It’s always possible that the issue lies with Instagram, in which case you may just have to wait for them to fix it. However, if the issue persists, you can see Instagram’s instructions on reporting a technical issue here.

