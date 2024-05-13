McDonald’s might be launching a $5 meal deal to attract “inflation-hit” customers

McDonald’s is considering releasing a $5 meal deal for budget-conscious customers to enjoy, according to reports.

The source in question is familiar with the matter, and reported that the chain is looking to release a value option for those impacted by inflation, Reuters states.

As a result of the rising costs of day-to-day living, many fast food chains have seen diners opting to eat at home instead of grabbing takeout. As a result, they’ve had to acclimatize and offer promotions to draw customers in.

Wendy’s is one such chain. In April, it announced that customers could grab free nuggets and fries every week, making each purchase worthwhile.

Chili’s also went viral with its 3 for Me deal, allowing customers to pick up a bottomless drink, bottomless chips and salsa, its new Big Smasher burger, and a side of fries for only $10.99.

Instagram: meme.twain McDonald’s is also making some big changes to its burgers

Now, McDonald’s might be joining in, providing customers with an excellent deal at the low price of $5. We’re not sure yet what the new meal deal would consist of, but it would certainly be a welcome offering for fast food lovers everywhere.

McDonald’s is also making waves at the moment thanks to their “best burger” initiative. The new plan is set to roll out throughout the course of 2024 and promises juicer, more flavorful, softer, and bigger beef patties.

“Early results were promising, with lifts across our core burger categories and improved customer satisfaction in both our taste and quality scores,” CFO, Ian Borden, said about the initiative.

“The progress we’ve made with our core burgers highlights what McDonald’s can achieve when we tap into the full power of our system size and scale.”

It’s not just McDonald’s burgers that are going viral. The popular fast food chain also announced they’re collaborating with Lotus Biscoff to deliver a brand new drink and McFlurry.