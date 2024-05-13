Pizza Hut’s My Hut Box gets your favorites for cheap

Pizza Hut has announced the launch of its new My Hut Box, helping fast food customers to save some cash.

Pizza Hut is a fan favorite among pizza lovers everywhere and is recognized for its innovative and exciting creations. Back in March, for example, Pizza Hut chains in Taiwan sold a basketball-shaped pie, complete with an edible ‘hoop.’

Then in April, people were shocked when Pizza Hut Taiwan released a ‘Turtle Pizza’ that resembled the beloved children’s TV characters, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Now, it’s changing the game once again and has come up with an individual value meal box, which features a choice of one select entree and a side.

The suggested start price for these meals is as low as $6.99, but might vary slightly depending on location. The following options are available for purchase:

Two-topping Personal Pan Pizza served with either four boneless wings or a choice of fries.

Pizza Hut Melt paired with a choice of fries or four boneless wings, plus a side of marinara sauce for dipping.

Half Melt and four boneless wings or a choice of fries, served with marinara sauce for dipping.

You can also opt to add a 20-ounce beverage of your choice for an extra charge of $1.50.

This deal is currently available and will run for a limited time across participating restaurants across the US.

Customers can find more great deals from Pizza Hut simply by signing up to the Pizza Hut app, here you can collect points with each purchase, and earn some great rewards.

Pizza Hut isn’t the only fast food chain helping customers make savings during trying times. Wendy’s is giving out free fries to customers every single Friday until the end of the year, as well as free nuggets every Wednesday.