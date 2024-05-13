Catfish fans praise “compassionate” new co-host Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford was Max Joseph’s replacement to help Nev Schulman uncover false online identities on Catfish, and the new co-host is getting love from fans.

Nev Schulman and Max Joseph started as co-hosts on Catfish when it was turned into a TV series and debuted on MTV in 2012.

After Max officially left the show in 2018 to focus on his film career, Nev welcomed multiple guest co-hosts to take his place halfway through Season 7 including Rashad Jennings, Elle King, and Slick Woods.

Kamie Crawford was also one of the featured guest co-hosts, and she joined the show permanently on Catfish Season 8.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: mtvcatfish Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are co-hosts on MTV’s Catfish

She has been on the show ever since, and fans on Reddit have applauded how well she’s doing as Nev’s partner in crime.

“I love her. She has a way of speaking and a demeanor that is compassionate but at the same time is real. She can give people a talking and still be clear and respectful,” one fan wrote.

Article continues after ad

Another fan praised Kamie for being emotionally intelligent and well-spoken, calling her a “queen.”

A third fan said that Kamie is adding a lot to the show, and believes that Nev and Kamie have a great rapport with one another.

Article continues after ad

Nev worked with Max on Catfish for years and they’ve become great friends, so Kamie had big shoes to fill when she took his spot as a co-host.

The Catfish star has helped Nev with many interesting cases such as a catfish using Charli D’Amelio’s photos in a Season 9 episode.

Although Kamie will never replace Max, fans are happy that she’s a part of the show and look forward to watching her in more episodes.

Catfish airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.