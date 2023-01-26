TikTokers are finding out what their ‘love character’ is in a quiz that’s going viral on the platform — here’s how to take it for yourself.

There have been a number of tests and quizzes to go viral on TikTok over the years, including everything from the human feeling test to the smile dating quiz.

The latest personality quiz to circulate on the internet is from ktestone, the same place you can take the smile dating quiz. It’s called the ‘Love Character Test,’ and assigns users characters with different personality traits based on their dating style.

People have been sharing their results in TikTok videos, and comparing what they got with other users.

If you want to take the test for yourself and find out which is your ‘love character,’ here’s everything you need to know.

How to do the Love Character Test on TikTok?

Taking the ‘Love Character Test’ is simple, just follow these steps:

Go to the ‘Love Character’ test on the ktestone website. Pick either ‘Women’ or ‘Men.’ Answer the 12 questions about your dating style by clicking on the box containing the answer you most relate to beneath the question. Once you’ve answered all the questions, your love character should automatically load. At the top of the page you will be able to see the name of the character you are most like, and surrounding the illustration, there will be short descriptors about the personality.

To share your results, simply screenshot the page, and upload it to your social media profiles so you can compare your results with friends.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

