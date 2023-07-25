How to do Text post on TikTok like Twitter & X

TikTok has now introduced text-only posts in a similar move to Twitter and Instagram. Here’s how you can go about making one.

While TikTok started out life as a platform for creatives to show off their dance routines, songs, and pieces of artwork, it has become so much more than that in the last few years.

Everything is still pretty much all about videos, but it’s not just short clips like Vine anymore. These days you can record up to 10-minute clips and even go live for streams that last hours upon end. The latter of which have become increasingly popular thanks to the new NPC trend.

As the platform continues to evolve, it’s taken on a few features that are, shall we say, inspired by places like Instagram, Twitter, and even Snapchat. The latest of which are text posts, so here’s what you need to know.

How to make a Text post on TikTok

Text posts on TikTok are now different from the typical videos with text overlay that we’ve seen for a little while now. You don’t have to include a video for these, but you can keep sounds and other things over the top.

To post one, you just have to click the new post button at the bottom of the TikTok app like normal. Though, instead of recording or uploading a video, you scroll across to where it says Text.

This will then bring up all the options to make a Text post, including different fonts, stickers, backgrounds, and where you want to place the text around the screen. So, there’s plenty of customization.

Open up the TikTok app Press the Plus button at the bottom of the screen to make a new post Scroll left until you hit Text Start to write out your message Hit ‘post to feed’ to share it when you’re done!

TikTok/Dexerto This is what a Text post looks like on TikTok when you’re done!

If you post it to your feed, it acts like a normal TikTok clip in so much that it can pop up across other users’ FYP pages. It won’t just go to your followers if you choose that.

These text-only posts can also be shared to your story, so it is another example of TikTok looking to muscle in on the space that Twitter and Instagram both operate in.

It remains to be if they’ll ever become as big as those, but, for now, enjoy sending messages to your followers – and anyone hwo happens to come across it on their FYP.