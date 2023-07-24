TikTok launches text posts as Elon Musk rebrands Twitter to X

.Twitch is a popular destination for live-streamed content… but platforms like TikTok and Instagram are also joining the fray.

TikTok has revealed the ability to make text posts on the platform just as Elon Musk has begun rebranding Twitter into X.

Since Elon Musk purchased Twitter on October 27, 2022, many users on the site have attempted to find a social media platform that would replace it.

We’ve seen Mastodon and Bluesky adopted quite a bit, and most recently Meta launched Threads as a microblogging addition to Instagram.

Elon Musk has begun introducing the rebrand from Twitter to X, and now TikTok has entered the competition with new text-based posts.

TikTok launches text posts to “express your creativity”

In a blog post on July 24, 2023, TikTok revealed the new text post option. Available alongside video and picture uploads, text posts will give people the ability to share lyrics, recipes, and more.

“With text posts, we’re expanding the boundaries of content creation for everyone on TikTok, giving the written creativity we’ve seen in comments, captions, and videos a dedicated space to shine,” they said in the blog post.

TikTok also detailed features to try with the new text posts, including the ability to use tags and hashtags. On top of that, text posts can be enhanced with stickers, background colors, and sound. For creators, they’ve made sure to have the ability to draft text posts for future uploads.

It’s unknown when this new feature will be available to users, as the platform will more than likely release it slowly across users. It’s not available on either of this writer’s accounts at the time of writing, at least.

We’ll have to wait to see how well it’s adopted by TikTok users soon, which will be interesting as people are rebelling against Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand.