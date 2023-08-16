How to see mutual friends on Snapchat

If you want to connect with people you know on Snapchat, there is a way to see your mutual friends on the platform. Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat has consistently evolved by introducing innovative features that enhance user engagement and experience. From stories and Bitmojis to geofilters and lenses, the platform keeps updating its offerings to remain engaging.

Most apps offer the ability to see mutual friends, creating a more personalized social experience. Knowing mutual friends is useful when you come across a new connection or are looking to validate the credibility of a new friend request.

While it’s not possible to see what new users your friends have recently added on Snapchat, you can still see which users share similar connections with you.

Snapchat

How to view mutual friends on Snapchat

To maintain user privacy, Snapchat only lets you see the number of mutual friends, not their names. Here’s how to do it:

Open Snapchat. Click the ‘Add’ button at the top-right corner. View the ‘Quick Add’ list. From this list, you’ll see potential connections including your mutual friends. To add someone as your new friend, just press the ‘Add’ button next to their profile.

You will know someone is a mutual friend by the gray mutual friends counter under the user’s name. But remember, you will only be able to see the number of mutual friends, not their usernames, due to Snapchat’s privacy policy.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

