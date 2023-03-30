If you want to find out whether anyone has taken a screenshot of your Snapchat story, here’s everything to know about how to find out this information.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world each day who use the app to communicate with their friends through a range of available features.

The story feature is one that has been immensely popular on the platform, allowing users to upload an image or video that will be accessible on their profile. These posts automatically disappear after a 24-hour period, or earlier if they are manually deleted.

However, you may have wondered whether anybody has taken a screenshot of something you have uploaded to your story. If you want to find out who has, here’s everything you need to know.

How to see who screenshotted your Snapchat story

To see who has taken a screenshot of your Snapchat story, just do as follows:

Open Snapchat Tap your story in the top left corner Click the story you want to check Tap the screenshot icon at the bottom (the triangle with lines coming out of it) Here you should be able to see which users, if any, screenshotted your Snapchat story

