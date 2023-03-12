While using Snapchat, you may have spotted some story previews that have a little lock icon next to them — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular ways for users across the world to communicate with their friends through direct messages, pictures, videos, and more.

People can also upload ‘Stories’ to the app, which are pictures or videos that disappear automatically after a 24-hour period.

While browsing the app, you may have noticed that some stories have a small lock icon right next to them. If you’re confused about what this means, we have everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat Snapchat is used by millions of people across the world.

What does the lock mean on Snapchat?

The lock next to a story on Snapchat indicates that whoever posted it has added you to a private story.

A private story is a story that only select people are able to view, who are decided by the original poster. When creating the story, they can decide which users to include, and if you are one of them, you will be able to view the story.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is why you will see a lock next to some stories. If you aren’t on someone’s private story, you won’t be able to see the story or the lock. The lock is just a way to signify to you that what you are viewing is not available to everyone publicly.

Article continues after ad

If you have a private story, those who have not been added by you will not be notified that you have a private story.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat