How much money can you withdraw from TikTok LIVE gifts daily?

TikTok LIVEs have become massively popular in recent months so here’s a quick rundown of how much money you can withdraw from TikTok LIVE gifts each day.

TikTok LIVEs have seen a massive rise in popularity in recent months, with live streamers able to earn money from gifts and stickers sent in by viewers. These gifts and stickers can equate to real-world money, and a decent sum at that, making TikTok LIVE a decent way to earn some cash on the side.

This is even more true with the surging popularity of the new NPC trend which has stormed social media. Streamers will respond to various gifts sent to them by viewers, triggering the same reactions over and over in kind.

TikToker Pinkydoll originally popularized this trend by eating ice cream emojis saying “Mmm, ice cream, so good”. Though ever since, we’ve seen the likes of YouTube and Twitch stars alike all jumping over to try and make a quick buck. TikTok live streamers have reported making thousands of dollars from just streaming alone, causing many to join the trend in hopes of bonus income.

With that being said, you’ll need to withdraw money from TikTok LIVE gifts, but there is a daily limit put in place at the moment. Looking to know how much you can withdraw in a day, we’ve got all the information right here.

TikTok LIVE money withdrawing limit

TikTok

TikTok LIVE only allows users to withdraw up to $1,000 USD per day.

Popular TikTok live streamers have been making several thousands of dollars per day due to the various gifts sent to them from viewers. Obviously, with the $1,000 dollar limit, they aren’t able to withdraw all of their earnings in one go.

Given the recent surge in popularity, however, and the increased earnings along with it, there’s no telling if TikTok has any plans on increasing the daily withdraw limit anytime soon. Rest assured, we’ll update you here should that change.