IShowSpeed hops onto popular NPC TikTok trend as copycat streams flood social media

The NPC TikTok trend has been making waves around the internet, so much so that well-known streamer IShowSpeed tried it out to hilarious effect.

TikTok has exploded with the most recent trend of influencers attempting to put on their best NPC impression for tonnes and tonnes of cash. The NPC kink or fetish as some are calling it, originally caught on after 19-year-old TikToker Pinkydoll started eating ice cream emojis and stating “gang gang”.

The way in which the NPC trend works is that TikTok live streamers earn money when viewers send in stickers. These stickers are what caused Pinkydoll and other influencers to act as a kind of soundboard, giving a reaction based on what sticker they were sent. Pinkydoll revealed that this form of entertainment is wildly lucrative, and therefore, many others have hopped onto the bandwagon in the hopes of making some fast cash.

One rather well-known streamer has also joined the NPC trend, making their very own livestream where they acted out various emojis. Social media superstar IShowSpeed took it upon himself to try out the TikTok trend.

Streaming superstar IShowSpeed joins the NPC TikTok trend

Speed of course had some originality in his routine, however. The streamer reacted to several emojis, including weights by pretending to lift weights, roses by thanking the user, hearts by making a love heart above his head, and more.

Speed did all this whilst pretending to walk on the spot, leaving a form of blank face to simulate that of a non-playable character in a game.

No one is quite sure just yet if IShowSpeed made much from his recent entry into the NPC foray but some have estimated between the $20,000-$35,000 range based on stickers that appeared during the broadcast.