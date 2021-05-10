Hot tub streamer accuses Twitch of racism after getting banned - Dexerto

Partnered Twitch streamer ‘ExoHydraX’ is speaking out against the platform after receiving a ban for a controversial hot tub broadcast.

Twitch has been coming under fire as of late for its recent “hot tub meta” — a term that refers to female streamers who broadcast while relaxing in their hot tubs, clad in bikinis or other swimwear.

Plenty of popular streamers have spoken out on the subject, with names like Pokimane urging critics to point the finger at Twitch rather than individual broadcasters, while others take issue with the content as a whole.

However, one streamer has pointed out another possible issue with the site’s current “hot tub meta” after receiving a three-day ban for “sexually suggestive content” in wake of a hot tub stream of her own.

ExoHydra, a competitive Call of Duty player, partnered Twitch streamer and woman of color, hit out at the platform because of this, noting that many other white, female broadcasters have not been punished for hot tub streams while she had been banned.

“Good luck being black and being a streamer on Twitch,” Exo said of the situation. “I do the exact same content that yt girl do, but yet I get banned but they don’t? Beyond disappointing. THIS ISN’T OK.”

ExoHydra isn’t the only woman of color to have been banned from Twitch after a hot tub stream; popular streamer Imjasmine also received a suspension for sexual content after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a hot tub broadcast.

Twitch’s Head of Creator Development, Marcus ‘djWHEAT’ Graham, has spoken out on the situation, claiming that the platform is keeping a “close eye” on hot tub streams while admitting this particular content is a difficult line to tread.

“We understand at Twitch this has been getting a lot of attention from the community lately, and we have been watching closely,” he stated. “Our nudity and attire policy does allow bathing suits in an appropriate context, and hot tubs do fall under that criteria.”

“However, what has not changed is that sexually suggestive and explicit content is not allowed under the guidelines, under the ToS, and Twitch will take action when that is reported to us.”

For now, Twitch’s hot tub streams continue to remain a point of contention for viewers and streamers alike, with ExoHydra’s latest situation bringing the subject into the limelight even further.