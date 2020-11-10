 Hootie Hurley slammed over Vanessa Merrell TikTok by Corinna Kopf & more - Dexerto
Hootie Hurley slammed over Vanessa Merrell TikTok by Corinna Kopf & more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:58

by Alice Hearing
YouTubers Corinna Kopf and Alex Wassabi have hit out at TikToker Hootie Hurley for publicly exposing his private relationship with Vanessa Merrell without her consent.

Popular TikToker Hootie, posted a video on Monday revealing that he had been in a relationship with YouTuber and actress Vanessa Merrell, whose fame stems from her channel with her twin Veronica.

Hootie used a popular audio clip from Larray’s diss track ‘canceled,’ with the lyrics “I thought a b*tch who lost the baddest b*tch said sum.” The clip has been trending among influencers on TikTok and is typically used to refer to breakups.

Hootie appeared to imply that he misses Vanessa and that he wants her back, but in the process revealed that they had a relationship, to begin with.

The Merrell Twins like to keep their personal lives private

The Merell Twins typically keep their personal lives private, which is why Hootie’s video shocked and outraged fans. One person on TikTok wrote, “Every single Merrell Twin fan knows how much the girls value their privacy and the fact that he just posts this without her consent is infuriating.”

@hootiehurleyMiss u @vanessamerrell♬ original sound – hello???

Another person wrote “I’m pretty positive Vanessa did not consent to this. She never told us about your relationship so this should be kept private and not be used for clout.”

Fans weren’t the only ones outraged by the video. Youtuber Corinna Kopf hit out at Hootie on Twitter saying, “What in your right mind makes you think it’s okay to post videos to the internet from a past relationship that you never got consent to post. imagine not respecting a woman’s privacy just so you can get a few likes on TikTok.”

She went on to say “Not only that, you’ve been asked by multiple people to take down the video and still choose not to. you’re complete trash my guy. not to mention you’re too scared to even pick up my calls.”

YouTuber Alex Wassabi also hit out at Hootie for the video, tweeting “thought you were better than this @HootieHurley. looking desperate bro smh.” But Hootie seems to have no shame, having only responded “Bro I just miss her so much.”

As outrage still bubbles away across Twitter and TikTok, Hootie refuses to both take down the video. Meanwhile, Vanessa herself is yet to comment.

TikToker Abby Roberts fuels Noen Eubanks break up rumors

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:14

by Alice Hearing
It looks as though TikTok star Abby Roberts has broken up with fellow creator Noen Eubanks in a dramatic series of posts.

Abby is one of the biggest stars on TikTok with more than 13 million followers. She is known for her genius transitions, incredible makeup and cosplay, and has recently collaborated with huge celebrities including Liam Payne and Yungblud.

Noen Eubanks is also a huge name on the app with more than 11 million followers and known for his artistic transitions and impressive make-up looks. The pair have a combined 24.8 million followers, once making them a TikTok power couple.

Despite the long-distance relationship, Abby based in Leeds, UK, and Noen based in Los Angeles, the pair were together for almost a year and Abby even spoke about nightly Zoom calls and traveling overseas for love in an interview with The Face. However, it now seems as though the pair are no longer an item.

With a combined 24.8 million followers, Abby and Noen were a TikTok power couple

In a series of dramatic tweets from Abby herself and her close friend and creator Benji Krol, something dramatic has gone down between them. On Monday, November 10, Abby tweeted “it’s crazy how people can turn out to be not at all who u think they were,” and “know ur worth baby.”

Abby also liked tweets that pointed very clearly to the situation including one from Aria Herbst that read, “Women always know.”

At the same time, Benji tweeted “why is it that when you find one thing out about someone it starts a chain reaction and it just gets worse and worse and worse AND WORSE.”

Abby also posted a suggestive TikTok, lip-syncing to Just the Two of Us by Grover Washington, Jr. Underneath one fan commented tagging Noen and wrote “this might be meant for you,” to which Abby replied, “Don’t mention his name in my comments ever again.”

Abby snapped back at a fan in the comments under her video

Noen, on the other hand, has stayed pretty silent on his social media accounts in the past few days and is yet to address any speculation — though he might not be able to ignore it for much longer.