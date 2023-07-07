Hololive’s Connect The World concert lives up to its name

Hololive’s first VTuber concert in the west, Connect The World, was a roaring success with thousands of tickets sold for the hybrid event. CEO Motoaki ‘YAGOO’ Tanigo said it’s only the beginning of international events and collaboration for the mega agency.

While Holofes and various solo concerts for the likes of Hoshimachi Suisei and Mori Calliope have entranced Japanese audiences, US fans finally got to see their favorite virtual idols on stage, on home soil, on July 2.

Each member of Hololive English’s female branches Myth and Council, plus standalone VSinger IRyS, got their chance in the spotlight with solo performances on the night. Guests from Hololive’s Indonesian (Ayunda Risu, Moona Hoshinova, Pavolia Reine) and Japanese (Tokino Sora, Hoshimachi Suisei, Houshou Marine) branches also turned out for the packed crowd.

Hololive managed to sell out the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles with more than 5,600 seats. Online streaming tickets were even more lucrative, with sales still open following the concert with fans able to gain access to the archive.

It was a booming success for the mega VTubing agency, and CEO Motoaki ‘YAGOO’ Tanigo wants to build on it for the future.

“Being able to provide a stage where our talents could shine in the United States and seeing our fans enjoy it in person makes my heart full,” YAGOO told Dexerto.

“With this concert as our starting line, we would like to not only perform live in North America, but also [strengthen] relationships with various companies, so that fans can enjoy seeing us more, and we would like to expand where our talents can perform.”

All of the individual VTubers resonated with those comments following the concert as well.

“It was crazy,” Hakos Baelz shared with fans. She ended up performing her original song PSYCHO. “I didn’t really sleep last night because I was so nervous but thankfully it didn’t affect being on stage much.

“I was the opening solo act and I was so scared. When we were told the lineup, I freaked out. I’m still very overwhelmed.”

“It was really cool to see the crowd,” Amelia Watson said. “The audience was going crazy. It seemed electrifying to be in there, watching the concert live. You were on top of changing the [lightstick] colors.”

Supplied: COVER Corp Amelia Watson performed ChikuTaku, her hit original song, during the Hololive Connect The World concert.

“I know it must have been difficult to arrange things so you guys could catch the concert, but the fact you guys were able to make it ⁠— in person too ⁠— that’s really amazing,” Ouro Kronii added. “I appreciate you guys for that.

“The fact you guys were following along and singing in chat and supporting through that. I appreciate you were able to make it all around.”

Hololive also had a presence at Anime Expo over the weekend, also in LA. YAGOO turned out for the fan events, while new looks at Gawr Gura, LaPlus Darkness, and Ninomae Ina’nis’ upcoming figures were revealed.

YAGOO noted “the passion and energy of the fans outside of Japan,” and thanked them for their continued support of the VTuber agency.