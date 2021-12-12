Hololive EN new outfits revealed: Star idols unveil new look for 2022

The first-generation Hololive EN new outfits were revealed on December 11, with Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, and Ninomae Ina’nis unveiling their new looks ahead of 2022.

Hololive’s VTuber stars go through regular outfit changes ⁠— around once every six months Cover Corp will update their star’s models with new clothing. While they stay true to their VTuber’s style, it can still widely vary, and the debut streams are always exciting.

There’s arguably no bigger stars than the Hololive EN “Myth” talents, who have nearly 10 million YouTube subscribers between them. So, when they announced a new outfit reveal heading into 2022, it got fans excited.

Mori Calliope debuted her new outfit first on December 9, with the four other Hololive EN stars following in her footsteps over the next few days.

Calli’s outfit was a big surprise to fans, with the Grim Reaper’s apprentice debuting an elegant red ball gown, held together with a black sash with a skull attached.

Watson Amelia underwent a huge transformation too, with the detective going full formal with her new outfit. With a short black dress and a little tiara in her tied-up blonde hair, it’s arguably the biggest change among the five idols.

Ninomae Ina’nis got a new hairstyle and a cute little black hat to boot. Her full-black dress has also been substituted with a frilly black-and-white design, partnered with an intricately-designed red and blue bow.

Gawr Gura’s new outfit ⁠— the biggest reveal of the lot ⁠— gave the shark a new hairstyle with long twintails, decorated with golden ornaments. She is also wearing a white tunic that turns blue, with golden sandals giving a distinctive Atlantean feel.

The only one left ⁠— at the time of publishing ⁠— is Takanashi Kiara, whose reveal was delayed due to technical issues. She will now be debuting her new outfit on December 12 at 7pm GMT. We will update this article with her new outfit after the debut stream.

All the idols’ new outfits are still 2D models for now. However, 3D models for Hololive EN are reportedly coming in the near future, with Cover Corp confirming they finished creating them in November.

It’s likely the Hololive EN group will receive a new set of outfits mid-way through 2022 on a six-month cycle, following their previous releases.