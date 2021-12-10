VTuber goes viral after pulling rarest VMAX Climax Pokemon card

A VTuber went viral after pulling an insanely rare Pokemon card live on stream. The Virtual YouTuber broke down after unexpectedly pulling the TCG collectible.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s latest expansion VMAX Climax has made its debut in Japan and celebrates some of the series’ most beloved Trainers next to their iconic Pokemon.

A VTuber opening the packs live on YouTube managed to pull the set’s rarest collectible just days after its release. The virtual personality was floored by the lucky pull.

VTuber pulls rare Pokemon card and loses her mind

During her December stream, popular Japanese VTuber Usada Pekora was opening up the Pokemon card expansion live for viewers. In the middle of the broadcast, however, things took a surprising turn.

The Virtual YouTuber managed to pull the Galar Friends Secret Rare full art card, which has quickly become one of the most sought-after items from the new expansion. “Oh my God, I got something! It’s Shiny Shiny!” an English translation of the stream read.

The VTuber was so overwhelmed with excitement that her hands couldn’t stop shaking. Still in disbelief, Usada asked viewers, “This isn’t a dream right? I’m not dreaming, huh? My hands are shaking.”

Usada Pekora’s excitement at pulling the rare TCG collectible went viral as many Pokemon fans reacted to the moment on social media.

“The way her hands are shaking uncontrollably, you can tell how excited she is. Makes it so much more adorable,” one user wrote. “I would love to see Pekora opening Pokemon Card packs every time a new TCG set comes out,” another Trainer commented.

While Usada Pekora streams a variety of content, her latest Pokemon card opening has resonated with the TCG community in a big way.

We can only imagine her reaction pulling a Base Set Charizard or any other retro collectible – it would be pretty epic.