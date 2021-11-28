VShojo speaks out after claims VTubers were doxxed by impersonators

VTuber group VShojo has spoken out following claims people impersonating management were doxxing, and even swatting, other streamers. It came after a video by fellow VTuber Nux Taku went viral, but was quickly condemned by the group’s talent.

The VTuber community has been divided over a recent Nux Taku video which exposed a group of doxxers impersonating as VShojo, sending out emails to other streamers to get personal information and eventually “swat” them.

The video, which went live on November 23, detailed how VShojo knew about the doxxing for a number of weeks but didn’t publicly tell anyone. Nux also “outed” the doxxers to try and warn other VTubers, and said he wanted “to really make this public despite people telling me not to.”

However, the video was criticized by many. VShojo claimed the video could have tipped off the doxxers, and they were only given 30 minutes to draft a statement in response.

Official VSJ Cybersecurity Statement 🔽 Link For Info 🔽https://t.co/S4fqX8uO8J pic.twitter.com/7f6OscPUgL — VShojo (@VShojoOfficial) November 24, 2021

Nux Taku took the video down after some of VShojo’s talent condemned the fellow VTuber for uploading it, claiming it was a threat to their safety. The streamers were not consulted before the video went live, they added.

He initially said “VShojo threw indie VTubers under the best to protect themselves,” but quickly deleted that statement.

“I got swatted once in the past and it scarred me. People die in these situations. When I brought [the doxxing] to the attention of VShojo, they told me they knew this was going on for a while. They never said anything publicly, and as a result I felt like VShojo put me and others at risk,” Nux explained in another statement after deleting the video.

VShojo’s stars spoke out publicly, but most of their statements have since been deleted.

“I’m so disappointed in you and hurt that you are doing this when you know full well what truly was going on. We asked you to take it down. We told you we feared for our safety and you didn’t care,” Ironmouse said in reply to Nux.

“I’m hurt Nux posted his doxxing video. He flagrantly disregarded our team’s feelings and the facts our security department shared with him. I trusted and defended him, only to feel secondary to getting clicks,” Projekt Melody said in a now-deleted tweet.

However, VShojo reportedly told Nux Taku the organization ⁠— not necessarily their VTubers ⁠— “had no problem” publishing the video. He shared screenshots of their DMs with VShojo staff before the video’s release to confirm this.

Im so disappointed in you and hurt that you are doing this when you full well know what truly was going on. We asked you to take it down. We told you we feared for our safety and you didn't care. — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) November 24, 2021

Nux apologized for uploading the video, saying he acted as a “bad friend” towards the VShojo streamers by doing so.

“When I was asked to delete the video, I did not take people’s feelings into account and I should have deleted it immediately. I messed up, and I was a bad friend,” they said. “I sincerely apologize for my actions, and lack thereof. I hope that I can work things out in private if I am given the chance but I understand if I’m not.”

VShojo streamer Froot apologized to Nux Taku for her statement following the video, and asked fans to stop harassing him: “Nux apologized to me privately yesterday as I apologized to him for sub-tweeting.”

Nux apologised to me privately yesterday as I apologised to him for sub-tweeting — Froot💀VSHOJO (@LichVtuber) November 27, 2021

VShojo CEO Justin ‘theGunrun’ Ignacio issued a final statement on November 26, saying the group are continuing their investigation with law enforcement into the doxxing privately. He also asked for people to stop harassing Nux Taku over the video.

“We recognize now that the complex priorities between Nux and VShojo will not always align when it comes to safety. We still maintain that taking down the video should have been done more immediately given our talent’s feedback and the recommendation of our security firm,” he said.

“Within the short time-frame, we had little opportunity for foresight to bring in the talent earlier to contextualize their feelings on the matter. We can and will do better moving forward.

“Our talent has every right to advocate for their own safety, and we will always stand by them.”