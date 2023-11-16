xQc stunned after Speed brings up ex-girlfriend Adept in Fortnite stream

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left unsure of what to say after fellow streamer iShowSpeed brought up his ex-girlfriend Adept during a Fortnite stream, immediately making things awkward in the call.

xQc’s relationship with Adept has been well documented, from their time together to the more recent legal issues and unceremonious breakup, with accusations being made against each other, and xQc admitting he might “never get over” the “disastrous” lawsuit.

There have been dating rumors swirling about XQC being with other women, though nothing quite as serious, which is why the Canadian streamer sounded a little surprised when Speed said he “knows who his girlfriend is.”

Speed makes things awkward with xQc

Completely out of the blue, Speed pipes up while waiting in the pre-game lobby saying “Wait, X, I know your girlfriend!”

xQc responded simply asking “Who?” to which Speed proudly exclaimed, “Her name is Adept!”

xQc smirked after, saying “Jeez, that is tough, bro. That is tough,” clearly a bit surprised to have his ex partner’s name thrown into the call like that.

After the others in the call tried to move in, Speed came in slightly coy once again, saying “That’s my fault” and asking “Did I say something mean?”

He said that his chat told him to say it, with xQc responding that it doesn’t bother him, so there are no hard feelings between the two.

xQc’s chat spammed “pain” and “wtf,” clearly a bit taken aback by the comment — though the pair just laughed it off in the end.

Needless to say, Speed might think twice before making an offhand remark like this again, with xQc or anyone else.