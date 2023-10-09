xQc claims Adept threatened to make an OnlyFans amid breakup

xQc claimed his ex-partner Adept threatened to create her own OnlyFans account if he didn’t give her money while they were still together.

xQc and Adept were once the ‘it’ couple of the streaming world. However, things have taken a turn for the worse since they announced their breakup in September 2022.

The ex-partners have been going at it quite a bit over the last year, with the most recent news being that Adept allegedly asked for “millions of dollars” to drop an assault investigation.

Article continues after ad

In a recent Kick stream, xQc claimed that Adept, who recently claimed she’d been married to the streamer for three years, had threatened to create an OnlyFans account if he didn’t give her money.

Article continues after ad

xQc claims Adept threatened to make an OnlyFans

xQc was in the middle of playing Counter-Strike 2 on his Kick stream when he started talking about his ex, Adept.

He told his viewers on the stream: “At one point, there was literally an ongoing, recurrent threat of like ‘pay me money or I’ll do OnlyFans live sh*t then.’

Article continues after ad

“It is what it is.”

Instagram: Adeptthebest xQc claimed Adept threatened to make an OnlyFans

xQc has previously been open about his opinion on OnlyFans, saying that it’s “bottom of the barrel behavior.”

“I could be on my last leg. I could be on my last dime. I wouldn’t do OnlyFans. That sh*t is absolute f**king brain rot,” the former Overwatch League pro said on a stream. “I ain’t doing that. Bottom of the barrel behavior.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

xQc and Adept broke up in 2022 after years together

it was a long-standing joke that the pair were ‘roommates’ and nothing more, but there were plenty of slip-ups along the way. The pair, ultimately, went public in 2021 and dropped the ‘roommates’ moniker.

Article continues after ad

They have, though, broken up from time to time, only to reconcile and get back together.

However, on a stream on September 15, 2022, xQc confirmed that he and Adept had, once again, broken up.

Drama soon unfolded from the breakup, starting with the ownership of xQc’s McLaren supercar, which is in Adept’s name, given xQc doesn’t have a license.

Then, it was revealed that Adept had in fact taken legal action, arguing that she and xQc were in a ‘common law marriage’ and that she was filing for divorce.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Leaked documents also revealed that xQc is prohibited from discussing the topic on stream.

So far, in 2023, it has gone quiet, but the legal battle is likely still ongoing. But this doesn’t stop either xQc or Adept from making comments about one another in streams from time to time.