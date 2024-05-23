xQc serves Adept with three lawsuits after she leaks phone call in Twitch stream

Streaming star xQc has revealed that he’s suing his ex-partner, Adept, after she leaked a private phone call between them during a live broadcast on May 22, 2024.

In the phone call, Adept shouted at xQc and berated him for gifting Twitch subs to another female steamer, Aikobliss, who he’d supposedly interacted with during a game of GTA V RP.

The call went viral across social media, leaving viewers wondering how xQc would respond… and just a day later, he’s finally given his verdict on the situation.

During his ongoing Elden Ring marathon, the streamer revealed that he’s hit Adept with three more lawsuits following the end of their initial legal battle earlier this year.

“In the middle of the stream a couple hours ago, I got a text saying that the lawsuit was served and received,” he told viewers.

He went on to say that he didn’t think he’d have to appear in court, and confirmed that this was just “one of three” forthcoming lawsuits against Adept.

That’s not all; xQc also left a message for Adept in a Twitch chat, revealing that the leaked phone call she shared on her stream was initially recorded five months ago.

“Also, I know you’re reading this,” he wrote, appearing to call out Adept. “Good luck with the upcoming bills.”

At the time of writing, Adept has yet to publicly respond to xQc’s latest legal action — but this is far from the first time the former couple has gotten the courts involved in their relationship.

In fact, the two were embroiled in a legal battle that lasted over a year, which included a $300K dispute over xQc’s luxury McLaren sports car that Adept had supposedly taken in their separation.

While xQc confirmed that he’d “won” every lawsuit against his ex-partner earlier this year and that their courtroom conflict was finally “over,” it looks like there’s still more to go thanks to Adept’s leaked phone call.

While it’s unclear what state Adept and xQc were living in at the time of the call, California is a two-party consent state, meaning that a discussion can only be legally recorded if all parties consent to the recording. However, Texas is a one-party consent state, meaning that a recording is legal if just one person consents without informing the other parties involved.

xQc has spent his time in various places around the US over the last few years, but it’s clear he didn’t take kindly to Adept sharing their private call to her viewers.