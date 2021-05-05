xQc & Adept cut Twitch stream short as GTA RP argument gets heated - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and his long-term girlfriend, Adept, both cut their streams short after a heated argument between their GTA RP characters snowballed into a confrontation in real life.

It all started when the couple butted heads at the police station. xQc was under arrest for breaking the law. After a bit of a back and forth, Adept decided to let him go on parole. But instead of being compliant, he was being a menace and kept breaking out of the handcuffs.

So, to teach him a lesson, she took her time in getting new ones. Naturally, it didn’t sit well with xQc. He accused her of purposefully ‘stalling,’ which is something he’s said to other police officers multiple times.

However, the tension between them continued, and it all boiled over when she escorted him out of the police station at a snail’s pace. The moment she opened the gate and uncuffed him, he savagely beat her and scurried off into the night.

“I knew you were going to do it, you little f**king bitch,” she said, as she tried to defend herself. She ordered him to stop multiple times, but he didn’t comply.

Eventually, Adept broke down crying and ended her stream early. Then, she marched into xQc’s room to confront him. “Are we going to go talk like you wanted to talk? Because I’m tired of hiding behind this f**king sh*t that you do every time,” she said.

xQc defended himself by saying he was “malding” in character but had no issues in person and inferred it’s something he’s said to her in the past. However, Adept wasn’t having a bar of it.

“Don’t go there with all of that,” she said. “I know you’re going to try so hard to justify it behind your character. I know your chat is going to make you feel like you’re incredibly justified. But they don’t know the sh*t that you did the other day, in the room, out of character, no streams, no game involved.”

It’s unclear what she’s referring to, but it sounds like xQc’s “malding” antics extend into real life, too.

In a subsequent tweet, Adept apologized for ending the stream early but said she “hates being emotional on stream” and it “wouldn’t [have made] sense for [her] character to be crying on duty.”

Sorry for ending stream but I absolutely hate being emotional on stream. And it wouldn't make sense for my character to be crying on duty lol

Sometimes I can push past the dogshit and sometimes I can't. — adept. (@adeptthebest) May 4, 2021

xQc followed up the situation with a tweet of his own, claiming he would either quit GTA RP for good or start a new character.

“Everyone assumes everything I do is out of character, cutting clips short and making me look bad when I try super hard to roleplay.

“I don’t think anyone genuinely likes ‘X’ or the interactions with him. I’ll either make a new character or quit RP tomorrow. Thanks for watching.”

Fans expect the couple to patch things up in person. However, they’re not sure they’ll ever see them feature alongside each other in GTA RP again.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and whether xQc really does decide to call it quits once and for all.