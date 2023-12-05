xQc says Adept lawsuit is “all over” but there’s still one major issue

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has confirmed that his legal disputes with his ex, Samantha ‘Adept’ Lopez, are “all over” but some things remain “complicated” when it comes to his cars.

For years, xQc and Adept played down the fact that they were in a relationship together. The pair would regularly appear on each other’s streams, but they told everyone they were just roommates and that was that.

However, in September 2022, things took a turn as they confirmed they’d broken up. Their break-up, naturally, became very public, with tense conversations being held on stream.

Things got even more complicated when legal battles became involved. Fans discovered that the pair had filed for divorce, restraining orders were handed out, and a sexual assault investigation had been opened up against xQc. That was reportedly closed in August without any convictions.

xQc confirms Adept lawsuit is finally “all over”

However, during his December 4 stream, the Twitch and Kick star has revealed that the legal battles have finally ended.

“They just gave me the news that I was no longer in any significant legal battle and it’s all over. It just kind of caught me by surprise,” the Canadian said. “I was just sitting there and I didn’t know how to act really. So, that happened, and yeah.”

The former Overwatch pro also added that he “thought it would take months” and he’d “never see the day” it came to an end.

xQc did note, however, that things remain “complicated” when it comes to his cars – including the infamous McLaren that Adept seemingly taken ownership of.

“The cars are still frozen, in the state they were in before,” he added. “Just for now, because it’s a little bit complicated legally, but basically, the cars will be frozen for a little bit more.”

The Canadian did add that he was hoping to talk about it more on stream in future, however, previous court filings have suggested neither he or Adept would be allowed to that.