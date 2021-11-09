Pokimane debuts new hairstyle and fans are loving it

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys started up her November 9 stream with an all-new hairstyle, and it’s safe to say that fans are over the moon about her new ‘do.

Pokimane is one of the net’s most prominent broadcasters. Garnering over 8 million followers on Twitch, she’s become a huge social media superstar, best known for her entertaining gaming streams and hilarious interactions with other content creators.

However, one thing has remained constant for the influencer over the years; her hair. While Anys has switched things up with a wig for the occasional cosplay stream, she’s donned straight or wavy brown hair for most of her career.

This changed on November 9, when Anys booted up a Twitch broadcast wearing a head full of curls. Her chat instantly exploded with positive reactions and a slew of “POG’s.”

At first, Pokimane admitted that she was nervous to debut her natural curly hair to the world, initially fearing that her viewers would dislike the change. Luckily, the reaction was “overwhelmingly sweet,” leaving the streamer “very, very happy.”

The broadcaster went on to explain why she just recently decided to go natural with her hairstyle after years of being “insecure” about her curls.

Pokimane explains why she was “insecure” about her hair

“My natural hair is something that I was always a little insecure about, because growing up, you just want to fit in,” she revealed. “You just want to look how everybody else looks, or how the popular, straight-hair, blonde haired, blue eyed girls look.”

“My mom’s hair is not like mine,” she continued. “And because we immigrated to Canada, and we grew up there, and I had no other family around me, my mom didn’t know how to teach me to do my curly hair, which isn’t her fault. I didn’t look like the girls around me, and I didn’t know how the f**k to style my hair!”

Despite her initial reservations, it looks like fans are all about Pokimane’s natural look, marking a new chapter for one of Twitch’s biggest streaming stars.