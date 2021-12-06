Pokimane’s heart melts after security guard recognizes her during IRL stream

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys made a security guard’s day at an OfflineTV IRL meetup.

Pokimane and the rest of the OfflineTV crew held an IRL get-together in LA on December 4 and 5 to give fans the chance to meet and talk to their favorite streamers.

During the event, a security guard recognized Pokimane and went out of his way to get a photo with her and thank the streamer for taking some time to talk with him.

Needless to say, Pokimane was absolutely overwhelmed by the wholesome interaction.

Pokimane makes security guard’s day

After acquiring some merch for his kids, the security guard went up to Pokimane and gave her a hug, commenting how his kids follow her streams.

“Tell them I said hi! Oh that is so wholesome. You are so welcome,” Poki remarked as the father embraced both her and Hasan. “Thank you for your hard work, we appreciate it a lot.”

The man further explained how his kids told him that he “wouldn’t understand” their interests in streamers, but given how he went out of his way to talk to Pokimane and her friends, something she was impressed with.

“It’s nice for you to care!” she exclaimed, still taken aback by the whole situation.

It’s not every day that streamers interact with the parents of their viewers, but this was easily one of the best interactions we’ve seen and one that is sure to make the man’s kids very happy.