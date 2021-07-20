Hasan confronts Adin Ross over “problematic” style of humor

Adin Ross has become one of the fastest-growing and biggest names on Twitch, but as such he’s also been met with a lot of criticism, from peers and critics alike.

In his short tenure at the top of Twitch, Adin’s streams have been a constant source of debate among the community.

One huge problem people have mentioned is his gambling streams. H3H3’s Ethan Klein called him out for it on his return to Twitch. He and the rest of his LA housemates — FaZe Banks, Mike Majlak, Sommer Ray and RiceGum — are reportedly being paid $2m a month to promote their gambling streams.

Advertisement

Now, Adin’s style of humor is under fire again, with fellow streaming star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker confronting him on his “problematic” content.

For anyone unfamiliar with Adin’s stream, he will often make jokes about being attracted to collaborators, and this has landed him in hot water more than once. He fell out with top rapper Polo G, who didn’t appreciate the jokes, while he’s also been accused of queerbaiting by critics online.

Confronting him during a livestream with other top creators, Hasan explained why Adin’s style is an issue, comparing him to rapper Jack Harlow. “Jack Harlow does this a lot, right,” he started. “But when he does it, there’s a different vibe to it. He’s doing it in a non-problematic way.”

Advertisement

He continued: “You know that he’s not making being gay the butt of the joke. There’s a better way to do it. It comes from understanding and it comes from learning about the experiences of marginalized people, LGBT people, where you understand the plight that some go through.”

Adin responded by saying that he was “just so loss at how good [Hasan] looked,” joking that his “arms are amazing.”

While Hasan brushed it off, Ethan Klein quickly returned to the gambling problem, and there didn’t seem to be much more of a discussion around Adin’s style of humor.

Advertisement

Whether Adin reconsiders this in the future remains to be seen, but Hasan clearly believes there’s room for improvement.