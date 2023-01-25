Hasan says Adin Ross is going down “bad path” after hot tub stream comments

Hasan recently shared his thoughts about Adin Ross during his Twitch stream, mentioning that he thinks Adin is going down a “bad path.”

During his first stream following a seven-day ban on Twitch, Adin Ross called for the platform to ban hot tub streams with claims that they are a “problem” and “promote poison.”

Hasan clapped back at Ross’ comments just a few days later on Twitter before expanding on his thoughts during his Twitch stream shortly after.

The Twitch star went on to mention that Adin is going down a “bad path,” and may end up banned on all platforms like fellow content creator Sneako.

Hasan says Adin Ross is going to “end up like Sneako”

During his recent stream, Hasan brought up Adin’s comments and showed the same screenshot he clapped back with on Twitter before expanding on his thoughts.

“But remember, this is him doing it. When he says ‘I wanna ban hot tub streamers,’ he’s saying like ‘Its only me that should get the hot tub content, you shouldn’t be able to do the hot tub content on your own,” Hasan said.

“I’ll use terms that Adin would understand. If he keeps going down this pipeline he’s going to turn into another Sneako, he’s just going to be banned from everything. He just needs to save himself. It’s good that he’s working out, these are concepts that I’m on board with but this no f*p weird right-wing sh*t is not good, it’s rotting his brain.”

(Topic starts at 1:05:33 in VOD)

Hasan isn’t the only one to call out Adin recently. Twitch streamer xoAeriel, an avid hot tub streamer on the platform, has slammed the creator for being a “hypocrite.”

Her reasoning is that Ross is calling for a ban on hot tub streams despite holding a hot tub stream of his own in October 2022 alongside IShowSpeed, Amouranth, and Yung Gravy.

Adin has yet to respond to any criticism surrounding his comments, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.