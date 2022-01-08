Hasan calls out Ludwig for trying to cause Twitch ad-apocalypse amid TV meta

Twitch star Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker has called out Ludwig for snitching on streamers that are capitalizing on the current TV show and move meta.



In the last few weeks, some of Twitch’s top streamers watching TV shows and movies on stream have prompted worries about potential DMCA issues on the platform.

One creator to express his concerns is former Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren – who signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube in November. In a video uploaded on January 2, the streamer warned others that they’re “dangerous territory,” with the current meta.

Now, the video has provoked Hasanabi to call out Ludwig for “dry-snitching,” and attempting to cause advertisement issues for Twitch.

In his January 7 stream, Hasan reacted to Ludwig’s video calling out Twitch streamers like xQc, Karl Jacobs, and Mizkif for broadcasting entire TV shows and movies that could lead to DMCA issues.

“Oh come on Ludwig. Like, making a video like this is even worse dude. Making a video like this only draws attention to it and it’s absolutely- it’s just dry-snitching,” said the Twitch star.

Hasan continued and accused Ludwig of trying to cause an ad-apocalypse: “This is the type of sh*t that you do to try to cause an ad-apocalypse for Twitch. Even if he has an adequate and appropriate point of view on this and a smart and reasonable approach on this, he knows, he f**king knows this will turn into something if you do that. If you make YouTube videos about it, it will turn into something.”

“Ludwig is a very smart guy. As a smart dude, he absolutely knows pointing this out in a YouTube video is only going to draw more attention to it, especially because a big part of this is directed by companies personally taking action,” he added.

While it looks like Hasan isn’t bothered by the risk of DMCA strikes, slowly other top streamers are beginning to pull out of the TV show meta after Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was banned for the first time during her 10-hour Avatar The Last Airbender watch party.