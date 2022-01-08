Pokimane banned on Twitch amid DMCA drama following Avatar stream

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the first big scalp of Twitch’s DMCA drama, with the long-time streamer being banned mid-way through a 10-hour Avatar: The Last Airbender watchparty on January 7. It’s unclear how long she’s been suspended for.

The popular streamer was streaming a 10-hour Avatar: The Last Airbender watchparty to tens of thousands of fans ⁠— mirrored to try and skirt the system ⁠— only to get taken off the platform entirely on January 7.

Her 8.5 million follower Twitch profile is nowhere to be found on the platform, instead rerouting to a 404 page.

Pokimane’s ban comes after the rise of TV show and movie reaction content on Twitch. xQc, Mizkif, and others have gone viral watching Masterchef as well as Avatar, even as fellow streamers like Sodapoppin and Ludwig warn of the dangers of DMCA.

Pokimane took the ban in jest though, tweeting out an iconic line in Twitter following the takedown: “The fire nation attacked.”

It is unclear how long Pokimane will be banned on Twitch for, but we’ll update you with more information as it arises.

This piece is being updated…