Hamlinz reveals how multi-million dollar Mixer move fell through during Twitch peak

NRG content creator Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin has revealed how Microsoft’s failed streaming platform Mixer made him an eye-watering offer to leave Twitch when they were scooping up streamers.

Hamlinz, alongside friend and fellow content creator Daequan, left many fans scratching their heads as they disappeared from the internet for some time in 2020. The pair amassed millions of fans thanks to their charisma and humor on stream, combined with some seriously impressive Fortnite gameplay.

They have since returned to Twitch as part of NRG, entertaining viewers again with their natural affinity for comedy and one another.

Hamlinz, though, has revealed that he could have joined Mixer back in 2019, when the platform launched its most high-profile challenge to Twitch’s dominance.

Fans will of course remember Mixer’s poaching of both shroud and Ninja. Both men were paid millions for their transfer, but have subsequently returned to Twitch following Mixer’s collapse in the summer of 2020.

During an October 23 live stream, Hamlinz revealed he could have followed suit but he let the opportunity slip by not streaming as regularly.

“Y’all wanna know something that’s crazy? Mixer offered me $7-10 million to go over there,” he said. “This was when I was like peaking – 40k viewers every stream. I’m not even sh*tting you bro… And then I started streaming less, I was in conversation with them. We were talking and talking and then they hit me with the “I dunno Hamz you’re just not streaming enough. I think we’re gonna take the deal back.’ That is a true story.”

Mixer’s challenge to Twitch was short-lived though, with the service migrating with Facebook Gaming in the summer of 2020, and they were still on the hook for the millions they reportedly paid Shroud and Ninja.

Hamlinz probably won’t lament the missed opportunity too much, especially given Mixer’s collapse. Though, it highlights just how popular the 26-year-old is, as do the thousands of viewers he continues to command.