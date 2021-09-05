Daequan opens up about major health issues that kept him off Twitch

After making an emphatic return to Twitch for the first time since 2019, Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco opened up about the extent of his health issues, claiming it turned his life upside down for six years.

Daequan stepped away from Twitch in 2020 to focus on lingering health issues, and although he promised he’d be back soon and even locked in a date, he totally dropped off the face of the earth — along with Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin.

But now that they’re both back, Daequan opened up about the extent of his health issues during his return stream.

He explained that it got to a point where he couldn’t play sports or even dance, but now he’s feeling better than ever.

“I was sick for five to six years. From 19 pretty much to 26,” he said.

“And on top of that, I had those lung collapses, which also prevented me from doing what I wanted to do. Any sports out the window. Anything athletic out the window.”

Daequan also revealed it impacted his spare time too.

He couldn’t even “dance the way [he] wanted to” because if he twisted a certain way too hard, it could have made his lung collapse and put him “out of commission for a while”.

But the good news is that it’s all in the past, and he’s feeling happier and healthier than ever before.

“I’m so happy to say I’m over all that sh*t, bro. I’ve been doing so many things that I used to do, and I’m genuinely happy now.”

However, it seems like fate still had one last health hurdle in store for him. He suffered a serious knee injury while taking on the American Ninja Warrior Training Course in a Thoom House YouTube video.

But fortunately, with a bit of rest following surgery, he’ll be right as rain in no time. And with little else to do in the meantime, it’s likely he’ll be streaming regularly.