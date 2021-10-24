H3H3’s Ethan Klein blasts YouTubers collaborating with James Charles after controversy

YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions has called out creators such as Brent Rivera for collaborating with YouTuber James Charles after he returned to the internet following allegations of ‘grooming’ against him.

James Charles is one of the biggest beauty influencers on YouTube, with over 24 million subscribers to his name on his channel.

In April, Charles was accused by multiple teenage boys of messaging them inappropriately, leading to a huge wave of backlash against the YouTuber. He claimed he didn’t know they were underage at the time he was talking to them.

The beauty guru took a several-month break from the internet after this, returning in July to regular uploads on YouTube. This includes collaborations with other people, such as his recent participation in Brent Rivera’s ‘Squid Game’ video.

However, H3H3 Productions’ Ethan Klein condemned Rivera’s decision to collab with Charles.

“I don’t f**king get this. I don’t get it,” he said. “Why are people working with James Charles? Why? That’s like going and doing a collab with R. Kelly at this point. I mean, maybe a little less bad but, what’s the difference, honestly.

“How can you put James Charles in your video you sick f**k? You really don’t care? All these people, FaZe Rug? What’s up, dude? You don’t care that this guy’s praying on kids on Snapchat?”

Topic starts at 56:47

He then went on to point out the like to dislike ratio of the video. “I just feel like these people need to be shamed, because clearly they don’t have a f**king brain, and what they’re doing is they’re rehabilitating James’ reputation because look, overwhelming ‘like’ majority here. These people are all enabling and rehabilitating a predator. Straight up. Period,” Klein added.

James recently explained that although he’s taken a long break from the internet, it was “very much needed,” and said that he’s just been taking things “really really slow.”