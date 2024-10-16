YouTuber rejects “fire hazard” fears as her 12ft disco-ball Halloween skeleton goes viral

YouTuber Ali Spagnola has gone viral after making a 12-foot-tall disco-ball skeleton for Halloween, prompting fears that it’s a “fire hazard” from viewers.

With over 2M subscribers on YouTube and 1.9M followers on TikTok, Ali Spagnola’s crafts and other DIY projects have helped skyrocket the influencer’s popularity.

On October 13, Ali posted a video to her TikTok account detailing the work she went through to make her latest unique craft: a 12-foot-tall skeleton covered in tiny mirrors.

After nine days and over 70 hours of work, the creator put 500,000 tiny mirror tiles on the entire surface of the massive Halloween decoration.

As the video went viral on TikTok, many took to the comments to share their fears that the decoration would be a fire hazard due to the sunlight hitting the thousands of mirrors.

“All I think is fire hazard hahaha,” one user commented.

Another said: “Isn’t that a fire hazard cause of the mirrors tho.”

“Gorgeous. But could cause a fire in direct sunlight,” a third replied.

She rejected the fire hazard fears in an interview with the New York Post, where she insisted that her creation was safe and she contacted a “YouTube scientist” to confirm.

“He’s not actually dangerous,” she said. “The disco mirrors are scattering light in all different directions. So it’s not concentrating sunbeams, which would cause a fire.”

Despite fears that it may cause a fire, Ali says that the skeleton has become quite popular with her neighbors. Due to the inconvenience of having it towering over her fence and peaking into other yards, she’s welcoming residents and trick-or-treaters to snap pictures with the statue.

Spagnola also revealed that she may even keep it up throughout December to use it as decoration for the winter holidays after wrapping it with Christmas lights.

Her creation is just the latest thing to go viral across TikTok in October. The Interpretive Dance trend has taken the short-form video app by storm as people dance their way into getting permission to do specific tasks.