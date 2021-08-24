GTA RP streamer is biking across US for charity in memory of passed NoPixel players

Known as Sun Moon on the NoPixel GTA RP server, Twitch streamer Kimchi is pushing himself to his limits by riding his bike across the United States for charity.

Within any community, there are going to be a few unfortunate events happen, especially within a community the size of the NoPixel GTA RP server.

NoPixel has figured out their own way of memorializing the people behind the characters, by created The Memorial Wall. Located in Legion Square in the heart of the city of Los Santos, the city the server is based on.

Displaying four names of members that have passed, the memorial also shows various items related to the names of the people on the wall.

Among those items is a sign that contains “What’s goooood?” the catchphrase itsStarkey was known for; A blue heart for bLuE622; a lifeguard surfboard for CallMeGrub who was known for his lifeguard antics; and a sledgehammer belonging to Misty Mocha aka DovahPug.

Kimchi bikes across the United States

Twitch streamer and fellow GTA RP player Kimchi, known for his character Sun Moon, has decided to take that memorial to the next level by challenging himself for a charity stream.

Biking from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to San Francisco, California, Kimchi has set a goal of $100,000 for three charities, each affecting the four that passed.

The streamer has chosen The Cancer Support Community, The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Kimchi also explained why he felt like he needed to do this: “I’ll be honest, if I didn’t set up this goal 2 years ago, my name would probably be written on that wall. Since then, I’ve realized something, that it’s okay to not be okay.

“It’s okay to not do anything. Took me a while to realize this. Our friends might have passed away and moved on to better things, however, we’re still here and we need to remember their struggle, so others don’t have to go through the same.”

He added: “The goal for the charity will 100,000$, “if we reach this before we get to San Francisco, i will keep raising it, if we pass 500,000$. Quote me on this, I will then return by bike to Philadelphia”

Biking across the US isn’t the first big feat he’s pushed himself through, either, as he very recently became an American Citizen.

The GTA RP Player is also streaming the bike ride on his Twitch channel as he goes, giving him the platform he may need to get to his $100k mark within the next few days.

While we hope Kimchi surpasses his goal, we also wish him the best of luck with making it across the US safely.